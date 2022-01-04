STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) — The youngest students in the Storm Lake Community School District now have plenty of space to roam around.

A brand-new early elementary school officially opened in Storm Lake Tuesday morning.

The $14 million facility will house the district’s kindergarten students and eventually pre-k and first graders as well.

Principal Michael Sullivan said the new space allows for more flexibility.

“We have upwards to about 90% of our furniture is on casters, which is a strange thing to think about in a school, but it allows us to make any space look and feel the way that we need it to. To get what kids need to be successful in their learning journey,” said Sullivan.

The new school features a media center and a room dedicated to STEM education.