Storm Lake Community School District announces preventative measures to spread of coronavirus

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) – The Storm Lake Community School District has issued a statement and update with regards to the measures the district is taking to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The school district said they will continue with their board-approved calendar for this week with early out on Tuesday and Thursday with no school on Friday.

Storm Lake Community School District also mentions that they will “continue to closely monitor the situation and will provide more information as it becomes available.”

Here is the school district’s full statement on the preventative measure regarding COVID-19.

Now is certainly an unprecedented time in our community and our nation. Here in the Storm Lake Community School District, we continue to closely monitor the situation surrounding coronavirus (COVID-19). As always, the safety and well-being of our students and staff is our top priority. As part of our district emergency operating plan, we have procedures in place to handle situations involving the spread of illness. To that end, we are limiting non-essential adults in our schools, as well as canceling large gatherings associated with our schools in the short term. Many public health experts have recommended taking this action. We are also suspending all large-group gatherings that occur in our schools to help increase social distancing. There will be no youth open gyms, no CommUnity Ed activities and no performances by our students. In other words, no activities outside of our normal school operations will occur until further notice. Finally, this week’s face-to-face parent-teacher conferences are canceled. However, teachers will be working during normal parent-teacher conference times and will be available for parents to call with questions or for updates. Taking these actions will help keep our students, staff and families safe while continuing to provide instruction and a sense of normalcy during these challenging times. We appreciate the support of the entire Storm Lake community. From the Storm Lake Community School District

