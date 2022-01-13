STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) — Storm Lake City Hall will not be accepting walk-ins from the general public as of Thursday.

According to a release from the city, due to a staffing shortage that is related to the increase in COVID-19 cases, the City Hall of Storm Lake will be closed for walk-in visits starting Thursday.

Appointments can be made by calling 712-732-8000.

Utility payments can be dropped in the lobby or in the box in the parking lot.

The city apologized for the inconvenience and stated it will continue to monitor the COVID cases for further action.

Visit the Storm Lake website to view the full release.