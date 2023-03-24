ALTOONA, Iowa (KCAU) — This week, King’s Pointe Waterpark Resort was recognized statewide for its tourism feats.

According to a release, the Storm Lake resort received honors on Wednesday during the Iowa Tourism Awards. The resort was crowned the Outstanding Lodging Property in Iowa in the metro category, comprised of Iowa communities with over 10,000 in population.

King’s Pointe General Manager, Amy Von Bank accepted the award, along with Storm Lake Mayor Mike Porsch. Von Bank spoke on the unique nature of the establishment.

“We really have to thank the city for their partnership. We are a community-owned resort, and we’re very blessed to have had the forward-thinking of Storm Lake to build this,” said Von Bank.

Iowa Tourism Conference’s Outstanding Lodging Property Award 2023

The awards are hosted during the Iowa Tourism Conference, “to recognize the amazing work and innovation by Iowa’s outstanding tourism organizations that have positively contributed to the experience of our visitors.” Organizers noted that the awards “represent the highest honor given for tourism in Iowa.”

The nomination praised King’s Pointe for its efforts to grow tourism in the state, its originality and creativity in serving travelers, and innovation in developing new tourism markets, according to the release. As well as for its role in establishing the new Storm Lake celebration, Kid’s Fest, in 2022.