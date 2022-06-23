STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) – A Siouxland community has been seeing high demand for water recently.

A release from the City of Storm Lake is requesting people in Storm Lake, Lakeside, Lake Creek, Casino Beach, and Truesdale conserve water.

Residents are asked to follow the guidelines listed below.

Between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.: Lawns, gardens, and commercial properties shouldn’t be watered. Control the flow of the water to avoid wasting it. The City of Storm Lake needs to be contacted before anyone uses a power washer on buildings and concrete. Avoid washing vehicles during daytime hours, and wash vehicles on lawns to repurpose the water for the grass. Washing driveways and refilling pools should be held off if possible. If it’s necessary to do these things, wait until after 8 p.m. and before 8 a.m. to do so. Golf courses should be watered from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m. Golf course greens can be watered as needed.

The call for conservation comes due to the high demand on Storm Lake’s water treatment system. On average, 3.5 million gallons are used a day. Recently, the demand has risen to 5 million gallons a day, which is the maximum capacity of the treatment plant.

Water restrictions may be put in place if residents don’t cut down on voluntary water use.