STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) — Voters in the Storm Lake area voted on the school district’s $9.5 million bond, which would provide funding for the construction of a first-grade wing at the recently constructed early elementary school.

Storm Lake voted in favor of the project allowing the district to move ahead on to Phase II of a plan to address its school space and facility needs.

The superintendent of the school district released a statement following the approval: