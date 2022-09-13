STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) — Voters in the Storm Lake area voted on the school district’s $9.5 million bond, which would provide funding for the construction of a first-grade wing at the recently constructed early elementary school.
Storm Lake voted in favor of the project allowing the district to move ahead on to Phase II of a plan to address its school space and facility needs.
The superintendent of the school district released a statement following the approval:
“On Tuesday, we learned that the bond issue on the ballot for the Storm Lake Community School District was approved by more than 60 percent of voters. Unofficially, 74 percent voted in favor.
As a result, we will be able to move forward with Phase II of our long-term facility plan. This part of the process will center on adding a first-grade wing to our new Early Elementary School building. The 31,141 square feet of additional space will go a long way toward easing capacity concerns at our higher grade levels.
We are incredibly grateful for the support of our community. We also know that not everyone voted in favor of the proposal. We appreciate all of the great questions and feedback we have received throughout this process.
We look forward to sharing more updates as we move forward with the Phase II project.
Once again, thank you so much for your support.”Dr. Stacey Cole, Superintendent of Storm Lake Community School District