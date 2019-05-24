Storm Lake animal hospital nursing dozens of neglected pets

Related Headline More than 50 cats, dogs removed from Storm Lake home

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Lake Animal Hospital in Storm Lake opened its doors last week to dozens of unexpected guests. Lori Nehring, the office manager of Lake Animal Hospital, described what she was told before the guests arrived.

"They told us fifteen dogs and eight cats were coming," said Nehring.

That number grew as the facility ended up with 33 dogs and 18 cats. All the pets were retrieved from a home that police said was in horrible living conditions.

Chris Cole, the Storm Lake assistant chief of police, described what officers encounter as they first approached the home.

"The first arriving officer smelled a strong odor of feces and urine coming from inside the house," said Cole.

Almost every dog retrieved had to undergo surgery and cleaning. Most of the cats were in such bad shape, they couldn't be shown.

Dr. Chris Bean, a veterinarian at Lake Animal Hospital, described what she witnessed when she assessed the puppies.

"I came in that following day, which would be that Thursday, and we saw dogs that were just totally out of their element. There is a lot of bite wounds, lots of feces and urine stains," said Bean.

The homeowners were charged with one count of child endangerment because there was a minor in the home, as in the house. They were also charged with animal cruelty.

Now that the Lake Animal Hospital has accepted the challenge of nursing all 51 dogs and cats, they're turning to the community for help with finding the animals a home. To begin the adoption process, fill out an adoption application online at www.mylakeanimalhospital.com under the adoptions tab. They ask that people please setup appointments because walk-ins are not accepted.