STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) — The Storm Lake City Council has approved a commemorative Storm Lake sesquicentennial holiday ornament to be offered to the public.

The ornament is one of the city’s programs to celebrate Storm Lake’s 150th anniversary year.

The ornaments are available and can be purchased at Storm Lake City Hall, 620 Erie Street, or the front desk at King’s Pointe Resort, while supplies of this special edition ornament last.

Each ornament includes both a hanger for a Christmas tree and a suction cup to attach to a hard surface.

All proceeds from the sale will go to local non-profits Upper Des Moines Opportunity and Santa’s Castle.

For more information, visit the City of Storm Lake’s Facebook page.