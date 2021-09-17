Storm damages buildings in Sheldon and Boyden

SHELDON, Iowa (KCAU) — Strong winds left significant damage on the roofs of buildings in Sheldon and Boyden.

Various local business owners heard about the damage late Thursday night, and construction crews were cleaning up debris and preparing damaged roofs Friday.

In Sheldon, the damage was mainly to the roofs of local businesses. In Boyden, the garage for the Boyden-Hull Community School District busses was damaged.

Business owners in Sheldon were contacted by local authorities around 2:30 a.m. The police were trying to get in contact with the landlords of the building.