SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The City of Sioux City Engineering Division announced the start of the Stone Park Boulevard reconstruction project.

According to a release, construction is planned to begin on March 27, with completion anticipated in the fall. Closures will take place in phases, and the project will take place from West Clifton Avenue to Broken Kettle Road.

The remainder of the project will be completed with reconstruction taking place on Stone Park Boulevard from Aspenwood Street to Rebecca Street and on Broken Kettle Road just west of Stone Park Boulevard.

City utilities such as water, storm, and sanitary sewer will also be replaced along with a box culvert crossing Stone Park Boulevard east of Broken Kettle Road.

Detour routes will be posted along West Clifton Avenue from Stone Park Boulevard to Broken Kettle Road. Broken Kettle Road will have temporary traffic signals to allow for alternating traffic as well as access to Rebecca Street.

Image courtesy of The City of Sioux City Engineering Division

During construction, residents that are affected by the road closure will need to park outside of the construction area. Access to driveways within the project area will not be available during this time. Existing sidewalks on both sides of the street will remain in place until removal is necessary for new water and sanitary services.