Stone Bru Coffee on Gordon Dr. closes permanently

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Sioux City coffee shop has announced that one of its coffee shops has closed for good.

Stone Bru Coffee Company said in a Facebook post that the company has outgrown the location on the southwest corner of Stone Avenue and Gordon Drive.

They said their Sunnybrook location has received tremendous supports, so they are focusing their energy on there.

Officials with the coffee shop said it was hard to find employees for the Gordon Drive location, and trying to keep up with the demand became an issue.

Partner and President Brad Lepper said no jobs would be lost and are consolidating all the workers at the Sunnybrook location.

Lepper said they are working on a new showroom in downtown. It won’t be a full coffee shop and won’t have a full kitchen, but more of a roasting facility. The expected completion date for the new facility is by late 2021, early 2022.

The Gordon Drive Stone Bru had been operated for six years.