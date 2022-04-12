SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Stomach flu cases are increasing in Siouxland.

UnityPoint Health-St. Luke’s reports they are seeing 50 cases of stomach flu a week whereas the usual number is 10.

Cindy Lewin, an advanced registered nurse practitioner, said people usually get the stomach flu from a virus but there are ways for people to protect themselves at home.

You can try to hydrate yourself at home by taking sips of water, and trying to stay away from spicy foods. If you get signs of dehydration, then you need to get into the hospital or emergency room to be seen or to your family provider to be evaluated,” Lewin said.

Lewin said some of the symptoms to watch out for are nausea, vomiting and diarrhea. Stomach crams and pain can also happen.