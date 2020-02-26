Stolen vehicle leads pursuit to ravine; suspect arrested in Clay County

PETERSON, Iowa (KCAU) – A Peterson, Iowa man arrested on Sunday morning for stealing a vehicle, eluding police, and interfering with official acts.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office arrested Gary Stallings II, 40, of Peterson, Iowa, on Theft – 2nd Degree – Class D Felony, Eluding a Peace Officer – Serious Misdemeanor, and Interference with Officials Acts – Simple Misdemeanor.

Officials said they received a report on Saturday around 9:40 a.m.of a 2002 Jeep Grand Cherokee stolen from the 200 block of Main Street in Peterson, Iowa.

On Sunday morning at about 6:30 a.m., the sheriff’s office said they received a call from an individual that was following the stolen Jeep north in the 4800 mile of County Highway M27.

A nearby Clay County Deputy located the Jeep turning on 480th Street from County Highway M27 and tried to make a traffic stop on the vehicle.

Authorities said the Jeep avoid the deputy by going into a field that was located in the 1300 mile of 480th Street.

As the Jeep was traveling across the field, it hit a deep and came to a stop at a tree line.

Officials said the driver, Stallings, left the Jeep and ran into a ravine, where the deputy lost sight of him.

At around 8:15 a.m., Stallings exited the ravine where he was captured and taken into custody.

Stallings was transported to the Clay County Jail without further incident.

He was also served an active O’Brien County warrant for failure to appear – original charge – Theft – 5th Degree in the Clay County Jail.

Stallings’ bond is set at $100 cash only.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Spencer Police Department, Iowa State Patrol, Iowa Motor Vehicle Enforcement, and the Clay County Conservation Office.

