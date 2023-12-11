LINCOLN COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — A stolen vehicle was what led the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office to discover a deadly crash.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office stated on Facebook that at approximately 4:59 a.m. on Saturday, December 9th a stolen vehicle report led the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office to the discovery of a triple fatality accident on 291St St near 468th Ave.

The stolen vehicle report originated from a nearby farm. A responding deputy and a supervisor from the farm suspected the individual who stole the vehicle had been involved in an accident. A search of the nearby roadways led to an accident scene.

At approximately 5:37 a.m. the deputy discovered a Dodge pickup truck that had left 291st St, struck a field approach and rolled multiple times, appearing to eject multiple occupants. Two individuals were dead when the deputy arrived, the third died on the scene a short time later.

The fourth occupant of the vehicle appears to have left the scene and stolen a vehicle from a nearby farm operation following the accident. Law enforcement was able to locate the stolen vehicle and the fourth individual, hours later, at a residence in Beresford. Due to his injuries from the rollover accident, he was transported to a local hospital for medical attention.

This matter remains an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at (605) 764-5651.