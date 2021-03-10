Stolen purse, credit cards, laptops found during Stanton County arrest

STANTON, Neb. (KCAU) – Officials from Stanton County arrested two people Tuesday during a traffic stop that revealed stolen items from the Norfolk area.

The Stanton County Sheriff’s Office was notified of reckless driving on Highway 24 in Stanton around 8:00 a.m.

During the traffic stop, officials determined that Travis Mace, 35, of Norfolk, was under the influence of methamphetamine. Mace was restrained because he wouldn’t take his hand out of his pocket or cooperate with law enforcement.

Officials claimed that Mace had methamphetamine, a stolen purse, and stolen credit cards. The purse and credit cards were taken from a vehicle in Norfolk on Monday. Multiple laptops were also found and suspected as stolen from the Norfolk area.

Mace was arrested and is facing several charges including driving while intoxicated on drugs, theft by receiving, resisting arrest, possession of methamphetamine, prohibited acts, and a bond violation.

The passenger of the vehicle, Courtney Greening, 26, of Norfolk, was also arrested for prohibited acts and a bond violation.