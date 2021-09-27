Stolen pickup pursuit through Sioux City ends with arrest

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A man is in jail after he led authorities in a pursuit in Sioux City in a stolen pickup Monday.

According to court documents, Joseph Watts, 29, of Jackson, Nebraska, was seen in a stolen vehicle in the 300 block of Wesley Parkway Sioux City around 12:50 a.m.

Police said the stolen vehicle, a 2021 Toyota Tacoma, was stolen out of South Dakota and was worth $33,000. Watts also matched the suspect who stole the vehicle.

A pursuit ensued with the pickup going about 25 mph faster than the speed limit near Wesley Parkway and Omaha Street.

After taking Watts into custody, officers found a small bag of a white crystalline substance on him that weighed 0.77 grams. It field-tested positive for methamphetamine.

Watts was arrested and charged with first-degree theft, felony eluding, and possession of a controlled substance-methamphetamine. He was booked into the Woodbury County Jail on a $15,000 bond. His next court appearance is scheduled for October 7.