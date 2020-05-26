Stolen pickup found stuck in gravel

RUTHVEN, Iowa (KCAU) – A Ford pickup stolen from a home in Ruthven was found stuck in loose gravel after an attempt to submerge it in water, police said.

According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, a 2018 Ford F-350 was stolen from a residence on Highway 18, west of Ruthven, sometime between Saturday evening and Sunday morning. The pickup is owned by Iowa Lakes Electric.

When the pickup was discovered to be stolen, it was tracked to a county pit near Graettinger, Iowa.

Authorities said when it was located, it was discovered that the thief had attempted to dispose of the vehicle in the water but the Ford instead got stuck in loose gravel.

Officials reported that the pickup was returned and the case remains under investigation.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Iowa State Patrol and the Palo Alto County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Clay County Sheriff’s Office at (712) 262-3221.

