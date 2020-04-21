Stolen car reported in South Sioux City

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – A car was stolen from 600 Dakota Avenue at around 6:25 a.m. Tuesday, according to police.

The South Sioux City Police Department (SSCD) said the missing car is a 2003 Red Chevrolet Monte Carlo. The car has damage on the front bumper.

SSCPD provided the picture below of a car similar to the missing vehicle. It is not the actual missing car.

Courtesy, SSCPD

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the car is asked to call their local law enforcement or the South Sioux City Police Department at (402) 494-7555 or Investigator Orduno at (402) 494-7561.

Orduno can also be emailed at jorduno@southsiouxcity.org