Siouxlanders could soon see another round of stimulus checks

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Siouxlanders are one step closer to getting a third coronavirus stimulus check after the Senate approved the $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill over the weekend.

Another stimulus check is possibly headed to Siouxlanders, however, there are some changes this time around.

“If you’re a single taxpayer filing single up to $75,000, you can qualify for the full $1,400 payment, if you make more than $75,000 that payment, you can get a partial payment up to $80,000,” said Andrea Buckley.

Buckley says this time fewer people qualify for a partial payment.

Extra unemployment benefits will be extended and if you’ve already been getting aid, it should continue.

Siouxlanders have mixed feelings about the stimulus bill.

“Oh man, I am very excited for it. I think I could really use the money. The weather’s getting better so maybe I’ll go to the beach with it,” said Jason Kurnik.

“When I get mine, I’m going to be happy to cash it, use it and spend it, I’m glad that I’m going to be getting one, but I frankly don’t think it should have gotten passed, I don’t think that it should have happened. That is a lot of debt for this country to go in over this,” said Karl Pauling.

Although Pauling doesn’t agree with it, he does see benefits.

“I do think that it’s going to be good for the economy. I work in retail and when the first one went through, we got a lot busier, so I do think it’s going to be good for the economy,” said Pauling.

It’s still unclear when that money will come, but checks could come about two weeks after President Biden signs the bill into law.