Stimulus check access for Siouxlanders experiencing homelessness

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – As stimulus checks hit bank accounts across the country, many homeless Americans may miss out.

“Most of the homeless community, as a whole, doesn’t know that they’re even eligible for stimulus,” Tessa Shanks, the director of the Warming Shelter, said.

Shanks said much of the homeless community has their mail sent to the shelter, which is making it easier for some Siouxlanders to receive COVID-19 relief payments.

“The benefit certainly is them being able to have deposit or rent to get into a place to live or purchasing vehicles. Those are the biggest benefits I’ve seen, but also for them to be able to provide for themselves. Even something as simple as hygiene products. Of course, we have all that here for them, but there’s a sense of pride when they can go purchase things for themselves,” Shanks said.

One resident at the warming shelter tells KCAU 9 that she thought she wasn’t eligible to receive any payments.

“When they told me I was going to get it, I was excited,” Amy Johnson, resident, said.

Now, Amy Johnson, a resident at the shelter, said she’s making plans to get back on track.

“Considering where we are, I have a lot of things I need to do with a little bit… First, I have to do what I’m going to do for income beyond the stimulus check and find a cheap apartment… And furnish it would be nice. A regular bed… just the simple things,” Johnson said.

Shanks said residents can change their address at the post office and have their mail delivered to the warming shelter even when the season ends.

She adds they can go to places like the Center for Siouxland to get help filing their taxes and applying for stimulus aid.