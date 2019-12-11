STF, FiberComm donate $6000 to Boys & Girls Club of Siouxland

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Boys & Girls Club of Siouxland (BGCS) is happy to announce that seven new computers will be purchased for the BGCS Learning Center, replacing the existing 14-year-old computers.

The new upgrade was made possible by a $4,500 donation from the Seaboard Triumph Foods (STF) and a $1,500 donation by FiberComm.

“We are thrilled to be able to contribute to the Boys & Girls Club of Siouxland’s Learning Center in partnership with FiberComm, also a state-of-the-art Siouxland-based company. The donation is a natural alignment for us and provides young people in Siouxland the opportunity to build technical skills needed for today’s career,” Frank Papenberg, Chief Operating Officer of Triumph Foods said.

BGCS members utilize the Learning Center computers for education programming, Photography Club, Junior Scientists, Engineering and Movie Makers.

The club members also use the computers to complete homework assigned by their school. This donation provides Siouxlnad youth with the opportunity to access technology resources. The computers also provide club members with more and up-to-date technological programming.

There was a check presentation on December 10 at the Boys & Girls Club of Siouxland, where company representatives, BGCS Board Members, and BGCS staff were present.

The BGCS serves around 1,000 kids between the ages of seven and 18 every year, by providing a safe place to come after school during the summer months.

Membership for the BGCS includes one free meal and snack a day; as well as, local and national research-based programs.

Approximately 94% of the BGCS members come from low-income households, and over 70% of them come from single-parent or non-traditional households.

The BGCS’s mission is to inspire and enable all young people, especially those who need guidance the most, to reach their fullest potential as responsible, caring, and productive citizens by providing programs and activities throughout the year.

The BGCS offers a fun, safe place to build character and leadership, further educate to ensure career readiness after graduation and develop other important life skills.