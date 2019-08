WASHINGTON (KCAU) – Congressman Steve King will be in Milford, Iowa on August 29 to host a town hall.

The town hall will be held at the Milford American Legion Post #384 located in Milford at 1709 Okoboji Avenue. It is set to go from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

King’s visit to Dickinson County is part of his plan to hold a town hall in all 39 counties of Iowa’s 4th Congressional District in 2019. It will be his 33rd town hall for the year.