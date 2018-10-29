Steve King hosts annual pheasant hunt

AKRON, Iowa (KCAU) - It's opening day of pheasant season, which means it's also time for Congressman Steve King's annual pheasant hunt, attracting some big named Republicans to Siouxland.

King's pheasant hunt is named for General Bud Day, a Sioux City native who was the nation's most highly decorated living service member when he died in 2013.

The event takes place at the Hole in the Wall lodge near Akron every year, something King said has become a beloved tradition.

"Well we come here to the Hole In The Wall every year for, we've lost track of how many years by now but its quite a few, and Colonel now General Bud Day was the center of this hunt in the beginning and we still come here to honor his life and he was the most decorated living veteran at the time of his passing, five years ago July 27 and the hardest, non-family member, I ever had to say goodbye to," said King.