Steuben Street closed until November 11

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The City of Sioux City Engineering Divison has announced the road closure for Steuben Street between 3rd Street and 4th Street.

Steuben Street will remain closed from Friday until Monday, November 11, weather permitting.

The closure will allow city crews to complete utility repairs at this location.

A detour will be posted, rerouting traffic to 3rd Street, Chambers Street, ad 4th Street.

Drivers should reduce speed, drive with caution, and obey all traffic signals and signs.