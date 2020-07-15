Steuben St. to be closed from 3rd St. to 4th St. for paving repairs

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The City of Sioux City Engineering Division has announced the closure of Steuben Street between 3rd Street and 4th Street for paving repairs.

It will begin on Thursday morning and anticipated to be done by the afternoon of July 23, depending on the weather.

Officials said the closure will allow City crews to complete paving repairs in that location.

A detour route utilizing 3rd Street, Chambers Street, and 4th Street will be available during this closure.

Drivers are being asked to slow down, drive cautiously, and follow all of the traffic signs in regards to this closure.

Photo Courtesy of the City of Sioux City.

