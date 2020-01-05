Steins and Vines returning to Sioux City Convention Center

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Wine and beer enthusiast, get ready to mark your calendars. A date has been set for the 6th annual Steins and Vines Festival.

After the Tyson Events Center held the sold-out crowd last year, the event is returning to the Sioux City Convention Center on February 15.

A portion of the proceeds will benefit great causes like our local

Special Olympics and the Ronald McDonald house. We spoke with a local brewer about why Sioux City is a great location for this festival.

“Sioux City is a developing, very slowly developing, craft beer community so for us it’s a great way to portray your beer to people who haven’t tried many craft beers and hopefully make a good impression and we don’t need to drive five hours,” said David Winslow of Jackson Street Brewing.

Tickets go on sale Wednesday and can be purchased at Key Club, Old Chicago, Downtown Liquor in Sioux City and Cork It! in Le Mars.

