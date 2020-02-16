“Steins and Vines” event kicks off at Sioux City Convention Center

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Folks craving a taste of summer found themselves at home at the sixth annual ‘Steins and Vines’ event Saturday.

Over 1500 patrons sampled 200 different drinks from vineyards and breweries across Iowa at the Sioux City Convention Center.

“Stines and Vines has been one of our favorite festivals. It’s about two hours away for us. So it helps us reach an audience that we don’t see come to our tasting room very often,” said Amy Faust, Sugar Clay Winery and Vineyards.

“A lot of people like to taste wine, taste beer and this is a place where you can do it all in one spot and get to know the people that sell it,” said Doug Clough, Festival Goer.

“You know we really want people to have lots of fun and enjoy themselves. So we’ve had to limit the crowd so that’s one of the things that’s made this such a big success, Folks know that they need to get their tickets if they want to come,” said Dave Grosenheider, Powell Broadcasting.

Organizers said many look forward to trying new brews, with their love of a good drink going towards a great cause.

“It’s a great entertainment venue for folks. People look forward to this every year, so we’re just happy to be able to put it on,” Grosenheider said.

“It’s grown every year. People come with a really good attitude, they’re wanting to talk and learn about Iowa wines,” said Faust.

“This is kind of a community of people that enjoy coming together and sampling different kinds of beers and wines. It’s really an opportunity to come out and get to know different vendors,” said Clough.

“It’s fun to serve our beer among other breweries and wineries, just to showcase our product and spread the word of Marto and support craft beer,” said Erik Martin, Marto Brewing Company.

The event has provided close to $50,000 for charities in the Siouxland area.

“We really like to thank our local breweries and folks love sampling all the different things we have here,” said Grosenheider.

“I think it’s worth it because you get to try Iowa made products. This isn’t a typical wine and beer festival where it’s all distributers. So you really get to talk to the winemakers,” said Faust.

“I think we have some great breweries in the area and we’re proud to be apart of that,” said Martin.

“It’s very uniquely Sioux City, I mean this is a very friendly community,” said Clough.

“You know on a Saturday, kick back, hang out, get to see all this and just be part of the experience,” said another festival-goer.