Staying warm and dry

A slightly cooler day is ahead of us here in Siouxland, but cooler conditions will not last long.

If you are a big fan of snow, we do not have good news for you in the forecast. The mild winter is continuing as temperatures remain generally well above average for most of this next week.

Today is expected to be the chilliest day we have for the next week ahead, but with temperatures reaching around 31 degrees, that could still be slightly above our average.

Our average high temperature for this time of the year is only 30 degrees, and although today will be chilly, near average temperatures are expected.

We continue heating up over the next few days before the next cold front slides through overnight Friday into Saturday morning. This will bring a good deal of cloud coverage to the area for Friday. As we jump to Saturday, we have a chance to be seeing some flurries scattered around the area.

Snow accumulation will be very unlikely through Saturday, but don’t be surprised to see a few flakes flying here and there.

After that eventually moves out, partly cloudy skies return for Sunday, and we start to warm back up.

To start out next week we heat up to the low to mid 40’s outside with plenty of sunshine to boot. If the start of the week is any indication of what to expect later on, we have a very nice extended forecast yet again.

Austin Kopnitsky – Morning Meteorologist, KCAU 9 News