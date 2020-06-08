Staying safe while swimming in the great outdoors

With temperatures rising and supervised swimming pools closed a lot of people are using mother nature to get their water fix.

SALIX, Iowa (KCAU) – Two drownings occurred over the weekend, one in a lake and the other in a pond. With temperatures rising and supervised swimming pools closed a lot of people are using mother nature to get their water fix.

“It’s hot. It’s windy. We are just gonna go anchor up and let the kids swim on the lily pad, cool off a little bit,” said Brent Kneifl, who was taking him family out on a boat Monday afternoon.

As the summer heat sets in, Siouxlanders are looking for fun ways to cool off this summer.

“All of our outdoor activities have been very popular all spring. Since the different virus restrictions have been in place, we have noticed a lot more fisherman, a lot more hunters, and definitely a lot more people on the water especially since it has warmed up here with the high temperatures this week, we have a lot of activity around the water,” Steve Griebel with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources said.

Griebel said it’s important to remember there are risks associated with swimming in the great outdoors.

“In any of these lakes, it’s really uncontrolled. You can’t see the bottom. You don’t know what the depths are, you don’t know if there are any hidden obstructions under the water, very similar to boating. You have to know the area if you are going to be out there,” Griebel said.

It’s a danger that some parents take very seriously.

“We put the life jackets on just as soon as we get out of the pickup here at the lake. I’ll put them in the boat and back the boat in, and they will have the life jackets on the whole time,” Kneifl said.

Griebel also recommends never taking your eyes off of your children when they are in the water.

“Staying sitting down when the boat is moving and keeping my life jacket on as we are moving so if I fall out and get a concussion I don’t drown,” said John O’Tool, who was out fishing Monday morning.