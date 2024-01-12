SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The snow is still falling, and that means having to clear out sidewalks and driveways again.

When shoveling snow, be sure to wear an appropriate amount of layers, and don’t try to do too much in one go.

“Take breaks, especially when you’re scooping the snow,” said Sioux City Fire Rescue Captain Ryan Collins. “A lot of us might start feeling our heart palpitate. You’re working hard, the snow is not light, this is heavier snow, so take frequent breaks. Go inside when you need to. If you are cold, go inside.”

Captain Collins would also like to remind people to stay hydrated even when the temperatures are low.

Sioux City Fire Rescue asks as well that fire hydrants be cleared of snow to help them save time when fighting fires.