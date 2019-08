SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — It’s important for drivers to watch out for bikers out on the roads to keep those fatal crash numbers down.

The National Safety Council reminds drivers to take extra care around motorcycles. They’re much smaller vehicles and can easily be hidden in a car’s blind spot.

So, experts recommend listening for motorcycles as well as looking for them.

The Sturgis Motorcycle Rally goes through August 11.