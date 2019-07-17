Staying safe during flash floods

It wasn’t just the wind with the Wednesday mornings storms, but heavy rain as well. It fell in such a short period that a flash flooding alert was sent out.

Flash floods are caused after heavy rainfall and can cause seemingly calm streams and creeks to quickly rise, sometimes covering roads. That can cause dangerous driving conditions.

Woodbury County Emergency Manager Rebecca Socknat spoke with KCAU 9 about what you can do to stay safe.

“Especially like this morning, with how heavy it was raining, sometimes it is safer to just pull over. But make sure you have your lights on and even your hazards, because again, with how hard it did rain this mornign it was difficult to see if you were moving or not,” she said.

Socknat went on to say there are more flood-related deaths in the United States each year than any other kind of severe weather. Half of those are by people driving through flooded roadways. So remember, turn around don’t drown.