ORANGE CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Driving in dense fog can be dangerous and can cause several fatal crashes. The Sioux County Sheriff’s office provided several tips to help keep drivers safe on days that there is reduced visibility.

According to a post on the Sioux County Sheriff’s Facebook page, each year, there are more than 500 fatal car crashes nationwide that occur resulting from fog. As such, the sheriff’s office has several tips to stay “Sioux County Safe” which can be found below.

Avoid following the cars in front of you too closely and start slowing down early. If a vehicle behind you is following too closely, don’t try to speed up. Traveling at a reasonable speed is safer than trying to put distance between you and other drivers.

Don’t be afraid to use windshield wipers and defrosters. It may even be time for new wipers.

If it’s time for new wipers, it may be time for new headlight bulbs too. Using your lights properly is essential to driving in foggy conditions.

Don’t rely on the vehicle in front of you. Their brake lights might seem like the right idea, but you don’t want to miss other potential dangers around you.

Cruise control might save some dollars in the gas tank, but it won’t do you any favors if you hit a “surprise slick spot” which can occur anywhere in cold and foggy conditions.

Roadside reflectors and lines can help to keep you on the right side of the road. The sheriffs recommend following the lines on the right side while on the road.