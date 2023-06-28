NEBRASKA (KCAU) — Food, family, fun, and fireworks. A typical Fourth of July celebration can be a great time, but without the proper precautions, a fun time can quickly turn into an emergency situation.

Fireworks are tradition, but they can be dangerous if they’re not handled with care. To avoid injury or damage, try loading a fire extinguisher and a few gallons of water into the car alongside your fireworks.

Ensure that the area you intend to ignite fireworks is an open space without any nearby trees or buildings. According to a release from the Nebraska National Forests and Grasslands (NNFG), fireworks are not legal on federal land or near any national forest lands.

“Fires can start from the smallest spark,” said Forest Supervisor for NNFG Jack Isaacs, “Before using motorized equipment, including chainsaws, dirt bikes, or off-road vehicles, test spark arrestors to make sure they work properly. For the same reason, never toss a cigarette from your vehicle.”

When celebrating the Fourth of July, avoiding getting burned or starting fires might be your top concern. However, fireworks can present more than just a fire risk.

According to a release from the Nebraska Regional Poison Center, fireworks have toxic chemicals that can be dangerous if they are swallowed. There should always be adult supervision when handling all types of fireworks.

Hydrocarbons which can be found in gasoline, kerosene, lighter fluids, and torch fuels rank among the top 10 causes of childhood poisoning deaths nationally.

Additionally, the release notes that parents should be aware of risks outside of fireworks. For example, glow sticks are among the most common cause of calls to the poison center. Avoid puncturing or cutting the glow stick., the liquid can cause irritation. If a child gets the liquid in their eyes or mouth, call the Poison Center for further assistance.

Food poisoning can often come from holiday gatherings, so it’s recommended by the USDA to ensure meats are cooked fully. It is also important to remember to keep foods at a safe temperature.

When celebrating the holiday outdoors, remember to use insect repellents that are meant to be used on the skin. Repellents should be used sparingly and washed off when going back inside.