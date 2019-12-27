Stay safe this winter while driving on slick roadways

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – With the snow and rain we are expecting over the weekend, it’s important to know how to stay safe on the roads this winter.

Black ice is especially dangerous while driving.

“What should people do when they’re on this road and they see black ice, and they hit the black ice,” asked Gio.

“You can drive across this slippery surface with very light throttle inputs, very slight steering inputs, and the vehicle doesn’t spin out of control because there’s nothing upsetting the vehicle,” Josh answered.

Experts advise doing one thing at a time if you hit black ice.

They say, if you are pushing the break, don’t turn the wheel. Once you have released the brake, then turn the steering wheel. Don’t accelerate until your car is straightened out again.

The best advice the experts gave is to just slow down while driving on slick road conditions.