Staying safe during holiday travel

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – If you are one of more than 100 million people hitting the roads this holiday season, there are a few things to keep in mind.

With more traffic on the roads, there are more chances to crash while driving to your holiday destination.

Aside from slowing down, Iowa State Trooper John Farley recommended turning on your headlights even in the daylight, making your car more easy to see. Another tip is to create safe driving habits.

“And again, this time, no matter what time of year it is, but especially around the holidays, make sure you’re buckled up. [I] can’t stress that enough, that wearing your seatbelt is the number one piece of safety equipment you have in your vehicle. Not just wearing it, but wearing it correctly,” Farley said.

With the nice December weather in Siouxland, even more, people than expected could be hitting the roadways, so Farley said to give your self plenty of time to travel, even for short distances.