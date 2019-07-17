States’ cruisers competing for ‘Best Looking Cruiser Award’

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (KCAU) – Cruisers all over the U.S are competing for the best looking cruiser against other state’s law enforcement agencies.

The winner of the “Best Looking Cruiser Award” will then be featured on the cover of “America’s Best Looking Trooper Cruisers 2020 Wall Calendar.”

The proceeds from the calendar sales will go to the American Association of State Troopers Foundation. The group provides educational scholarships to dependents of member troopers.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Nebraska was leading with more than 19,000 votes. Just behind Nebraska’s cruiser is Kentucky and West Virginia with 17,140 and 10,840 votes respectively.

South Dakota is standing at 14th with nearly 2,00 votes, and Iowa is 23rd.

Three states did not participate in the contest this year. They are Maryland, Georgia, Oregon.

To vote for your favorite cruiser, click here. Voting closes July 30 at 3 p.m. CDT.