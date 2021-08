A body was recovered from the Big Sioux River by Sioux City officials on August 21, 2021.

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Officials have released a statement about a body that was found in a river.

According to the Sioux City Police Department, on Saturday around 6:05 p.m., a man’s body was seen floating in the Big Sioux River.

Officials believe they know the identity of the body, but they are waiting for an official identification from the Woodbury County Medical Examiner.