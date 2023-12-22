SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — There are new developments in the voter fraud case against a current Woodbury County supervisor’s wife.

The state filed its response Thursday to Kim Taylor’s request for an acquittal. Kim Taylor is the wife of Woodbury County 5th District Supervisor Jeremy Taylor.

On Nov. 21, Kim Taylor was found guilty of 26 counts of false information in registering and voting, three counts of fraudulent registration, and 23 counts of fraudulent voting. The trial started on Nov. 13 with the final testimony and closing arguments presented on Nov. 20.

Kim Taylor then filed for an acquittal on Dec. 1, claiming that there wasn’t enough evidence for a conviction.

In the state’s rebuttal this week, they argued that the families that testified at trial were more than enough to prove Taylor’s guilt. The state is asking the court to deny Kim Taylor’s motion for acquittal. There is no date for when the court will decide on the motion.

Kim Taylor was first arrested on the counts of voter fraud in January 2023, when the U.S. Department of Justice said she was involved in a scheme to “generate votes” in the June 2020 primary election while Jeremy Taylor was a candidate for U.S. representative of Iowa’s 4th District and again during the 2020 general election when he successfully ran for Woodbury County Supervisor of the 5th District.

Taylor faces a maximum of five years in prison on each of the 52 counts. A sentencing date had not yet been set.