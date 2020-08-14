State Pier at Arnolds Park finishes renovations, will be renamed

OKOBOJI, Iowa (KCAU) – The State Pier at Arnolds Park will not only look different, but it will have a brand new name.

According to a release, Imagine Iowa Great Lakes announced a ribbon cutting to introduce the completion of the newly renovated State Pier that will take place on September 5 at 11:30 a.m. The plaza will feature a large fountain and reflecting pool behind three stainless steel sail sculptures, concrete benches and amphitheater seating, landscape beds, and a Custom LED handrail.

The State Pier will be renamed the Berkley Bedell State Pier in honor of the late Iowa congressman and Spirit Lake native Berkley Bedell.

Photo Courtesy of Imagine Iowa Great Lakes

Bedell was involved in keeping Arnolds Park from being demolished and replaced with multi-family housing by raising $7.25 million to buy back the land and keep it a public place after a real estate developer bought Arnolds Park back in 1999.

“We can think of no one more deserving of this honor than Berkley Bedell, who gave so much to not only our Iowa Great Lakes community, but, also to the people, one by one,” said Michele Goodenow, Executive Director of Imagine Iowa Great Lakes.

The request to rename the property was approved on August 13 by the DNR.

Latest Stories