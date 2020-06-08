State of Iowa announces five new TestIowa sites

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – TestIowa will be further expanding access to COVID-19 testing as five new sites are set to open accross the state this week.

The new locations will include a test site to better serve the Des Moines metro area and four clinic sites in rural communities. Two of the new clinic sites will be in the Siouxland area.

The five new TestIowa sites are listed below:

County Date/Time Address Site Type Carroll 6/10 – 6/12 St. Anthony Regional Hospital, 311 South Clark Street, Carroll Clinic Crawford 6/10 – 6/12 St. Anthony Clinic, 1820 4th Ave S., Denison Clinic Dallas 6/8 – 6/9 South Middle School, 2350 SE LA Grant Parkway, Waukee Drive-Thru testing Page 6/3 – 6/12 Clarinda Regional Health Center, 220 Essie Davison Dr., Clarinda Clinic Union 6/8 – 6/12 Greater Regional Health, 801 Wyoming Ave., Creston Clinic

The sites are in partnerships with the State of Iowa and local healthcare providers to increase access to testing in their communities.

The clinics operate and staff the test sites with the state providing the testing supplies and the processing of samples through the State Hygienic Lab.

Those who wish to get tested at any clinic site or drive-thru test site must complete the online assessment first. Then, they’ll be directed to call the clinic to schedule an appointment.

TestIowa is a statewide initiative to expand COVID-19 testing. The locations and hours of operation for all of the test sites can be found at the TestIowa website or the state’s coronavirus dashboard.

Latest Stories