ELK POINT, S.D. (KCAU) — The state of South Dakota will not be seeking the death penalty against a man charged with the murder of a Dakota Dunes woman.

Union County State’s Attorney Jerry Miller filed the notice on Thursday in the Union County Court in the case against Alfredo Castellanos-Rosales, 39, of Sioux City.

At the arraignment in late June, the court ordered the state to give notice of whether it was seeking the death penalty by August 14. Castellanos-Rosales pleaded not guilty to the charges of first-degree murder, child neglect, and child abuse.

Castellanos-Rosales is accused of killing Jordan Beardshear at her Dakota Dunes apartment on April 25. Castellanos-Rosales and Beardshear had a child together and were in a “significant romantic relationship,” according to documents.

After a multi-week search, Castellanos-Rosales was arrested in Mexico on May 12 and then expelled from the country and picked up by officials in Laredo, Texas.

Castellanos-Rosales was extradited to Union County from Texas and arrived at the Union County Jail on June 8.