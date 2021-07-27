State, county fairs planning on distributing COVID-19 vaccines

An Iowa State Fair marquee stands next to an empty grand concourse on the fairgrounds, Wednesday, June 10, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa. This summer’s Iowa State Fair was cancelled Wednesday due to concerns about the coronavirus, marking the first time since World War II that the annual gathering won’t be held in Des Moines. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

(KCAU) — Some county and state fairs in Siouxland will be offering COVID-19 vaccines to fairgoers this year.

Below is a list of ongoing fairs that plan on administering vaccines.

State Fairs

Iowa State Fair

Hy-Vee announced they will host COVID-19 vaccination clinics at the Iowa State Fair next month. The vaccination clinics will be held daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday, August 12 through Sunday, August 22. More info on the state fair can be found here.

County Fairs

O’Brien County Fair

O’Brien County Public Health will be holding a vaccination clinic on July 28 at the O’Brien County Fair Grounds in Primghar. Moderna and Janssen will be offered. You can schedule an appointment here.

Plymouth County Fair

Floyd Valley Community Health will be offering Pfizer vaccines from July 28 to August 1 at the First Aid Station. Clinics will be offered from 3 to 7 p.m. from Wednesday to Saturday. On Sundays, they will be offered from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. No appointments are needed and vaccinations will be offered for free.

Those who get the vaccination must wait up to 15 minutes for observation, and follow-up appoints will be made for 21 days after the initial vaccination.

Sac County Fair

The local county Public Health will be offering vaccinations on Thursday, July 29, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine is not currently recommended in:

Individuals under 12

Individuals with a known history of a severe allergic reaction (e.g., anaphylaxis) to any component of the Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine, find more information here.

Individuals with a severe allergic reaction (anaphylactic, etc.) to any prior vaccine or other SC/IM/IV injection. However, if individuals experienced a less severe reaction vaccine is recommended.

Those who have received a two-dose series of vaccine shots are considered to be fully vaccinated after weeks, according to the CDC. Find more information here.