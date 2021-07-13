State, county fairs in Siouxland returning in 2021

Fairgoers make their way down the main concourse at the Iowa State Fair, Tuesday, Aug. 12, 2014, in Des Moines, Iowa. T(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Fair season has returned and many folks may be wondering when their favorite fair in Siouxland will be happening.

Here is when and where Siouxlanders can take in upcoming county and state fairs.

State Fairs

Iowa State Fair

Iowa’s largest fair includes everything from live concerts to monster truck shows. Events start August 12 – 22. Blake Shelton and Boy II Men will be performing. For more information, click here.

Nebraska State Fair

The Truck & Tractor Pull and Demolition Derby return to the Nebraska State Fair. No band line ups have been announced yet. Events begin August 27 – September 6. For more information, click here.

South Dakota State Fair

Event begins on September 2 – 6 with Brett Michaels performing on Friday. For more information, click here.

County Fairs

Iowa

Sioux County Youth Fair

An event for the whole family will include a performance by Mr. Twister and a bull riding show starting on July 12 – 16. For more information, click here.

Carroll County Fair

The five day event will include a Kiddie Carnival, livestock judging, and races. A parade will start at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday with prizes awarded to Best of Show, Best Float, etc. The theme of the parade is “We Are In This Together.” Event begins July 13 – 18. For more information, click here.

An opening ceremony will be hosted a 7:00 p.m. to start the first day of the fair. Event begins July 13 – 18. For more information, click here.

Osceola County Fair

Event begins July 12 – 18. A fireworks show is scheduled for Friday night. For more information, click here.

Pocahontas County 4-H & FFA Fair

Event begins July 15 – 19. For a complete schedule of events, click here.

Dickinson County Fair

Event begins July 16 – 22. For a complete schedule of events, click here.

Lyon County Fair

The Klassens will be performing this year’s Gospel Concert at the First Reformed Church of Rock Rapids with an ice cream social following the concert. Event begins July 19 – 22. For more information, click here.

Cherokee County Fair

Events include live duck racing, a car show, and a family game show. The fair will begin on July 21 – 25. For more information, click here.

Crawford County Fair

Ozark Amusements will be in charge of the carnival this year. Event begins July 21 – 25. For more information, click here.

Ida County Fair

Season passes are now available purchase. Event begins July 21 – 25. For more information, click here.

Emmet County Agricultural Show

Casey Muessigmann and IV Play will be performing on Wednesday and Friday. The event begins July 21 – 25. For more information, click here.

Palo Alto County Fair

Event begins July 22 – 25. For the full schedule of events, click here.

O’Brien County Fair

Illusionist and comedian, Jared Sherlock, will perform at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday. Event begins July 24 – 29. For more information, click here.

Plymouth County Fair

Entertainment includes Country band Diamond & Whisky, acapella group Six Appeal, and hypnotist Rob Leckband. Event begins July 28 and ends on August 1. For more information, click here.

Woodbury County Fair

Country music artist Jason Brown will perform following a bull riding show at 7:00 p.m. on Friday. Events begin August 4 – 8. For more information, click here.

Clay County Fair

Band lineups announced include Skillet, Herman’s Hermits, and Darci Lynne. Events will begin September 11 – 19. For more information, click here.

Nebraska

Cedar County Fair

Bands announced include Jimmie Allen, Lanco, and Gabby Barrett. Events will begin on July 14 – 18. For more information, click here.

Burt County Fair

Headlining artist Lonestar will perform at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday. Events will begin on July 16 – 20. For more information, click here.

Wayne County Fair

Larry Fleet, Dylan Bloom Band, and Josh Turner will perform at this year’s Grandstand Concert. Events will begin on July 22 – 25. For more information, click here.

Pierce County Fair

The weekend will be the debut of the fair’s newest attraction, bull fighting. Events will begin on July 28 – August 1. For more information, click here.

Dixon County Fair

No concerts have been announced. Events will begin on July 29 – August 1. For more information, click here.

Dakota-Thurston County Fair

Comedian Gayle Becwar will be performing at 8:00 p.m. on Friday. Events will begin on August 4 – 8. For more information, click here.

Stanton County Fair

Events will begin on August 4 – 8. For the full schedule, click here.

Cuming County Fair

Sheila Greenland will perform at 10:00 p.m. on Saturday. Events will begin on August 12 – 15. For more information, click here.

South Dakota

Union County Fair

Local artist The Wild Card Band will be performing at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday. Events will begin on August 5- 7. For more information, click here.

Clay County Fair

Whiskey Rich will be performing at 5:30 p.m. on Friday. Events will begin on August 12 – 14. For more information, click here.

Yankton Riverboat Days

Grammy Award honoree Jo Dee Messina will be headlining Riverboat Days live concert at 10:30 p.m. on Friday. Events will begin on August 20 – 22. For more information, click here.