SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day!

This is Maribel, a 4 1/2 year old, female, Labrador Retriever. She’s housebroken, kennel trained, and knows a few commands. She’s also really good with kids and other animals. She has a lot of energy and will need a big yard or lots of walks- but she’s also a very sweet dog and deserves a loving home.

Maribel has a few other friends that are looking for homes- cats and dogs alike! Feel free to check them out online or in person; Good Day Siouxland features one animal each day- you can watch to see if we found your forever companion!

If you’ve lost your pet, or if you’re looking to adopt, you can check out the rescue’s website at siouxcityanimalrescue.com.