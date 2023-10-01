SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU)– Thousands of high school students from around Siouxland and far away marched onto the field at Morningside University, for the 25th annual “Startfest'” competition.

Thirteen regional bands competed in this years “Starfest,” showing off months of their hard work, learning the music and choreography, all in hopes of impressing the judges and advancing in the competition.

Pat Toben, the North High School band director says there’s so much that goes into the production of marching band competitions.

“The students not only have know their music, how to play their instrument, but they also read dots on a drill chart and they move from dot to dot to create the different forms. So there’s over 300,000 decisions that these kids are making every show that they perform,” said Toben.

Toben says events like Starfest are a good way for schools and their students to showcase their love for music, and the effort that’s put into bringing those performances to life.