Star Wars actor to make appearance at Sioux City comic store

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Star Wars actor Dominic Pace will be making a stop in Sioux City next week.

According to a release, Dominic Pace will be at ACME Comics & Collectibles from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. for the 9th Star Wars Mini Convention. Pace plays the bounty hunter Gekko in the Disney + original series, “The Mandalorian.” Pace will be meeting and signing autographs for fans as part of his Support Small Businesses Tour.

“We are very excited to bring Dominic into the store to meet his fans” said ACME Comics owner Fran McGarry. “We know that people in Sioux City are huge fans of Star Wars and we decided that since The Mandalorian is such a huge hit, it would be the perfect time to throw a big party. Who better to bring in than a bounty hunter from Disney Plus+ show The Mandalorian? We had Dominic at ACME Comics last July, and we had such an amazing turnout, plus Dominic had a fantastic time here in Siouxland. The fans from Sioux City really welcomed Dominic to our town and he loved visiting. Normally, a star of Dominic’s caliber only attends major conventions and events, but we have become good friends with him and he wanted to come back to Sioux City.”

As part of his Support Small Businesses Tour, Pace donated over $25,000 to the comic book stores that he appeared at last year. Knowing that comic book stores rely on in-store appearances and events, Pace spent the summer traveling to stores like ACME to show his support and to interact with fans of Star Wars.

Pace has appeared in other shows such as: “9-1-1,” “American Psychos,” “Veep,” “NCIS Los Angeles,” “Megaladon,” “SWAT,” “Superstore,” “Bones,” “Days of our Lives,” “Cold Case,” “Angel,” “NYPD Blue,” and many more.

Get the latest news in Siouxland sent to your inbox.

Click here to subscribe to KCAU 9 News’ newsletters.

ACME Comics & Collectibles is located at 1622 Pierce Street in Sioux City, Iowa. More information can be found by calling 712-258-6171.