Star Wars actor to make appearance at ACME Comics & Collectibles

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Star Wars actor Dominic Pace will make an appearance at ACME Comics & Collectibles for their 8th Star Wars Mini Convention. He will be there on July 18 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Pace plays as the bounty hunter Gekko in the Disney Plus+ show, Star Wars – The Mandalorian. He will be at the store for a meet and greet and sign autographs for fans.

Pace has starred in other shows such as: “9-1-1,” “American Psychoes,” “Veep,” “NCIS Los Angeles,” “Megaladon,” “SWAT,” “Superstore,” “Bones,” “Days of our Lives,” “Cold Case,” “Angel,” “NYPD Blue,” and many more.

“We are very excited to bring Dominic into the store to meet his fans,” said the owner of ACME Comics, Fran McGarry. “We know that people in Sioux City are huge fans of Star Wars and we decided that since The Mandalorian is such a huge hit, it would be the perfect time to throw a big party. Who better to bring in than a bounty hunter from Disney Plus+ show The Mandalorian? Normally, a star of Dominic’s caliber only attends major conventions and events, but we have become good friends with him, and he wanted to come to Sioux City.”

Courtesy of ACME Comics & Collectibles

Customers can purchase one of Pace’s photographs for a signature or bring their own. Pace will be bringing some items and prop reproductions that will be available for purchase at the event.

Along with the Rebel Legion and Midwest Droid Builders, visitors can meet with the 501st Legion, Darth Vader’s own troops from the Star Wars galaxy from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on July 18. Kids have the chance to train like an Imperial Officer or a Jedi Knight throughout the day. Members of the 501st and Rebel Legion will be helping to raise money for The Peter Mayhew Foundation on that day.

“We plan on making this a full day of fun for the entire family. We are closing off the entire parking lot and are going to have a ton of things going on for both kids and adults alike. The 501st and Rebel Legion spend much of their free time in Star Wars costumes raising money for a charity and showing how much they love Star Wars. We wanted to make this a day of Star Wars fun for everybody who comes to the event. With how big of a hit The Mandalorian is, Star Wars is on the minds of everyone,” said McGarry.

ACME Comics & Collectibles is located at 1622 Pierce Street in Sioux City, Iowa. More information can be found by calling 712-258-6171.

