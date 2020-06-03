Stanton woman arrested for DWI tests nearly four times the legal limit

STANTON, Neb. (KCAU) – A Stanton woman tested four times the legal limit for alcohol after she was found passed out in her car, police said.

Katherine Hansen, 29, of Stanton was arrested for driving while intoxicated (DWI).

She was located around 9 p.m. on Saturday when the Stanton County Sheriff’s office received a report of a vehicle in the ditch off 570th Avenue about five miles southeast of Stanton.

Responding officers found Hansen, the lone occupant of the car, passed out and highly intoxicated, according to police records.

Hansen later submitted a breath test at the sheriff’s office where she tested nearly four times the legal limit, police said.

She was later booked into jail and charged with an aggravated DWI (above .150% BAC.) and released on a cash bond.

Hansen is scheduled to appear in court in July.

