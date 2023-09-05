STANTON COUNTY, Neb (KCAU) — Authorities arrested three people after finding stolen property and drugs in Stanton.

According to a press release, on Monday at 7:30 p.m., the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office said in a release that it executed a search warrant at a residence in the 700 block of Ivy Street in Stanton. The search came as after a Norfolk business allegedly had property stolen. The Norfolk Police Division and the sheriff’s office had opened a joint investigation.

During the search, the release stated that the stolen property was found. Authorities also found various amounts of controlled substances methamphetamine and psilocybin mushrooms, marijuana, and paraphernalia.

Natasha Vaness Hauf Courtesy of Stanton County Sheriff’s Office Daniel Emken Courtesy of Stanton County Sheriff’s Office Donald Detlefsen Courtesy of Stanton County Sheriff’s Office

There were three residents in the house. Authorities arrested Natasha Vaness-Hauf, 26; Daniel Emken, 26; and Donald Detlefsen, 54, all of Stanton.